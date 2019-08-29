Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Comparing side by side

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 87 9.18 N/A -10.75 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

A 1.31 beta indicates that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 31.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s 83.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.83 beta.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7. Competitively, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 3.8 and 3.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 162.09% and an $161 consensus price target.

The shares of both Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 73.2% and 14.8% respectively. About 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.