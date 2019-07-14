Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 98 11.57 N/A -10.75 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.54 N/A -0.55 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -19% -10.8%

Risk and Volatility

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.51 beta, while its volatility is 51.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cyanotech Corporation on the other hand, has 0.82 beta which makes it 18.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. On the competitive side is, Cyanotech Corporation which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 10 2.67 Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 131.14% at a $161.13 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.8% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 28.1% of Cyanotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 22.9% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Cyanotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.79% -4.33% -20.02% -18.89% 23.1% -12.43% Cyanotech Corporation 1.57% 1.57% 4.19% 0.31% -27.42% 6.95%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -12.43% weaker performance while Cyanotech Corporation has 6.95% stronger performance.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.