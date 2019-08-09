Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 92 10.96 N/A -10.75 0.00 Curis Inc. 2 6.03 N/A -0.96 0.00

Table 1 highlights Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Curis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7%

Volatility & Risk

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.31 and its 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Curis Inc. is 147.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.47 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7. Competitively, Curis Inc. has 9.8 and 9.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Curis Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Curis Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 9 2.64 Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $160.2, with potential upside of 142.54%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Curis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.2% and 24.7% respectively. Insiders owned 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 17.28% are Curis Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64% Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Curis Inc. had bullish trend.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.