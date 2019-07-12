Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Comparing side by side

Both Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 98 11.90 N/A -10.75 0.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 7 89.33 N/A -2.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, Cue Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 3 Quick Ratio. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 11 2.69 Cue Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $159.29, with potential upside of 122.13%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.8% and 21.1% respectively. 22.9% are Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Cue Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.79% -4.33% -20.02% -18.89% 23.1% -12.43% Cue Biopharma Inc. 3.94% -6.12% 40.67% 18.04% -41.06% 79.57%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -12.43% weaker performance while Cue Biopharma Inc. has 79.57% stronger performance.

Summary

Cue Biopharma Inc. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.