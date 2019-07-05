Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Comparing side by side

Both Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 99 13.35 N/A -10.75 0.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 63 4.84 N/A 1.30 53.14

Table 1 demonstrates Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.1%

Risk and Volatility

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.51 beta, while its volatility is 51.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 133.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.33 beta.

Liquidity

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 0.9 and 0.7 respectively. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 11 2.69 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 97.97% at a $159.29 average target price. Competitively ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $75, with potential downside of -10.24%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.8% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.7% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 22.9% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.7% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.79% -4.33% -20.02% -18.89% 23.1% -12.43% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.62% 1.01% 17.95% 31.3% 12.75% 53.58%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.