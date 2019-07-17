Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) Contrasting side by side

Both Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 97 11.58 N/A -10.75 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.51 beta indicates that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 51.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.23 beta which is 123.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. On the competitive side is, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.6 Current Ratio and a 7.6 Quick Ratio. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 10 2.67 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$161.13 is Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 131.01%. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $36 consensus target price and a 89.57% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.8% and 84.8%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 22.9%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.79% -4.33% -20.02% -18.89% 23.1% -12.43% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 4.56% -3.24% -12.31% -31.07% -30.72% -12.71%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.