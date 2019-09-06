Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Comparing side by side

Since Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 85 9.05 N/A -10.75 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 2.80 N/A -3.97 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Volatility & Risk

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.31 beta. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.71 beta is the reason why it is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7. Competitively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has 4.3 and 4.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $116, while its potential upside is 83.34%. Competitively Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $5, with potential upside of 400.00%. The information presented earlier suggests that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.2% and 92.4%. About 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.