Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Comparing side by side

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 95 10.62 N/A -10.75 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.51 0.00

Demonstrates Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -96.6% -79.4%

Volatility & Risk

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.51 beta, while its volatility is 51.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is 189.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.89 beta.

Liquidity

3.7 and 3.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 9 2.64 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 150.39% upside potential and an average price target of $160.2.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.8% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 29.5% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 22.9%. Competitively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 4.97% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.79% -4.33% -20.02% -18.89% 23.1% -12.43% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -1.17% 24.85% 141.34% 103.86% -63.62% 248.76%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Achieve Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.