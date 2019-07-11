Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ICPT) Analysts See $-2.52 EPS; Omers Administration Upped Rogers Communications (RCI) Position

Omers Administration Corp increased Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) stake by 0.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Omers Administration Corp acquired 19,876 shares as Rogers Communications Inc (RCI)’s stock declined 5.30%. The Omers Administration Corp holds 2.05M shares with $114.46 million value, up from 2.03M last quarter. Rogers Communications Inc now has $27.86B valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.01. About 248,711 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 5.58% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 15/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES A €750M BOND MATURING IN NOV. 2026; 02/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES CHF125M OF 5 YRS BONDS; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q REV. C$3.63B, EST. C$3.47B; 15/05/2018 – REG-2018-05-15 : Rci Banque issues a € 750 Million bond maturing in November 2026; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.93, EST. C$0.74; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS FILES SHELF FOR MAX. $4B DEBT SECURITIES; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Declares Dividend of 48c; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Net C$425M; 27/03/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : Fourth supplement to the EMTN base prospectus 2017

Analysts expect Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) to report $-2.52 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 2.33% from last quarter’s $-2.58 EPS. After having $-3.03 EPS previously, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -16.83% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.63% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $71.45. About 1.06M shares traded or 29.65% up from the average. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has risen 23.10% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA 1Q REV. $36.0M, EST. $38.9M; 04/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed $120 Million Public Offering and Concurrent $92 Million Private Placement of Commo; 13/04/2018 – INTERCEPT COMMENTS ON SUBSTUDY FROM POISE PHASE 3 TRIAL; 26/03/2018 – Intercept Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals: 11 of 13 Patients Improved or Maintained Histological Fibrosis Stage After Three Years of Treatment With Obeticholic Acid; 13/04/2018 – Liver Biopsy Data from POISE Phase 3 Substudy Supports Obeticholic Acid’s Ability to Reverse or Stabilize Fibrosis and Cirrhosis in Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) Patients; 04/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed $120 M Public Offering, $92 M Private Placement of Common Stk; 26/03/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA SAYS LAWSUIT WAS FILED BY A STOCKHOLDER OF CO ON AUG 4, 2017 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharma at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Liver Biopsy Data from POISE Phase 3 Substudy Supports Obeticholic Acid’s Ability to Reverse or Stabilize Fibrosis and Cirrho

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 38,448 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Lc accumulated 1,780 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 2.67 million shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Tru reported 348,217 shares stake. 1.37M are owned by Blackrock Incorporated. Andra Ap invested 0.21% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Huntington Retail Bank holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) or 156 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.22% or 525,334 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn has 0% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 569,550 shares. United Fincl Advisers Lc reported 30,941 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,862 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Co holds 14,550 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 100 are held by Central Retail Bank Tru.

Omers Administration Corp decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 19,492 shares to 183,253 valued at $223.48M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) stake by 4.39 million shares and now owns 1.05M shares. Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.59 million shares or 96.09% more from 19.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,342 are held by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited. Price T Rowe Md holds 0% or 196,308 shares. Adage Capital Grp Ltd invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 386,158 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 227 are held by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Morgan Stanley reported 41,820 shares. Raymond James And has 72,830 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Co has 202 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn reported 67,625 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Spark Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 94,800 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd owns 37,285 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 96,024 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 2,671 shares. Sphera Funds Mngmt Ltd has 1.03% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) for 100,000 shares. D E Shaw accumulated 22,303 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had 35 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, February 19. Raymond James maintained Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 11. Leerink Swann initiated the shares of ICPT in report on Friday, February 22 with “Sell” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $150 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, February 4. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. The company has market cap of $2.33 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate is obeticholic acid , a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). It currently has negative earnings. The firm is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia.

