Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (Put) (ICPT) Shareholder Hap Trading Cut Its Position by $336,000; Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Decreased Its Chevron New (CVX) Holding by $3.01 Million

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 35.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 24,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 43,480 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.41 million, down from 67,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 10.42 million shares traded or 85.82% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO: NEED TO SEE SUSTAINED CASH FLOWS BEFORE BUYBACKS; 21/05/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Glencore looks set to beat Sinopec to buy Chevron’s SA assets in $1bn deal; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – Chevron to Complete Sale of Southern Africa Refining, Marketing and Lubricant Assets Later This Yr; 19/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/19/2018 02:33 PM; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/17/2018 07:27 PM; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/20/2018 05:38 PM; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B; 06/04/2018 – CHEVRON HAS REQUESTED EXTENSION OF CONTRACT TO OPERATE ROKAN BLOCK IN INDONESIA BEYOND 2021 -ENERGY MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 76 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE AN INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (Put) (ICPT) by 30.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 33,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.77% . The institutional investor held 77,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $849,000, down from 110,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $69.88. About 339,141 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has declined 29.32% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $3.22; 11/05/2018 – Elk Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Intercept Pharma; 26/03/2018 – Intercept Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Intercept Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 05/04/2018 – INTERCEPT REPORTS CONCURRENT PLACEMENT OF COMMON SHRS; 05/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Prices 2.3M Shr Offering at $64/Shr; 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PROPOSED $120M OFFERING & CON; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $36M; 13/04/2018 – Liver Biopsy Data from POISE Phase 3 Substudy Supports Obeticholic Acid’s Ability to Reverse or Stabilize Fibrosis and Cirrhosis in Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) Patients; 13/04/2018 – Liver Biopsy Data from POISE Phase 3 Substudy Supports Obeticholic Acid’s Ability to Reverse or Stabilize Fibrosis and Cirrho

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold ICPT shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 24.97 million shares or 33.57% less from 37.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-2.33 EPS, down 6.88% or $0.15 from last year’s $-2.18 per share. After $-2.28 actual EPS reported by Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.19% negative EPS growth.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc (Put) by 10,300 shares to 15,400 shares, valued at $556,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 416,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 545,068 shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc (Put).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.57B for 16.44 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $274.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr by 24,635 shares to 87,840 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 10,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,502 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).