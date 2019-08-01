Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (Put) (ICPT) Holder Jane Street Group Has Trimmed Its Position by $692,751; As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stock Price Rose, Holder Dowling & Yahnke Raised Its Holding

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (Put) (ICPT) by 26.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 6,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.77% . The institutional investor held 17,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, down from 23,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $62.85. About 569,354 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has declined 29.32% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC – 2018 WORLDWIDE OCALIVA NET SALES CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $170 MLN AND $185 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Intercept Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Appoints Nancy Miller-Rich to Its Bd of Directors; 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PROPOSED $120M OFFERING & CON; 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS: CONCURRENT $92M PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 09/03/2018 INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC ICPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR $3.22, EST. LOSS/SHR $3.31; 26/03/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA – U.S. COURT GRANTED DEFENDANTS MOTION & DISMISSED WITH PREJUDICE DERIVATIVE LAWSUIT PURPORTEDLY BROUGHT ON BEHALF OF COMPANY; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Had Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investment Securities Available for Sale of $326.1M at March 31; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Worldwide Ocaliva Net Sales $170M-$185M

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 4,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 27,732 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, up from 22,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $101.94. About 6.41 million shares traded or 32.26% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 11/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC – IF CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES REMAIN SIMILAR FOR FISCAL YEAR, CO FISCAL YEAR 2019 REV TO BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY ABOUT $50 MLN TO $150 MLN; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC LAUNCHES OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES IN U.S; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook To Stable From Negative, A3 Senior Unsecured Rating Affirmed; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH OF OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES, A RESORBABLE EMBOLIC PLATFORM DESIGNED FOR EMBOLIZATION OF HYPERVASCULAR TUMORS; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCED 1-YR RESULTS FROM CRYO4PERSISTENT AF STUDY OF ABLATION WITH ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CRYOBALLOON; 08/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CVG President Mike Coyle to Speak at Cowen Healthcare Conference; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Deep Brain Stimulation Therapy for Medically Refractory Epilepsy; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC STUDY CONFIRMS FEASIBILITY OF NEW EXTRAVASCULAR

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,740 shares to 87,475 shares, valued at $13.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,271 shares, and cut its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ:LANC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Knott David M reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Advsr Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.44% or 271,805 shares. Hexavest Inc has 1.32% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Lmr Prns Llp has 72,700 shares. Clarkston Prtnrs Ltd Llc invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Duncker Streett And Incorporated reported 31,601 shares. Sio Cap accumulated 131,464 shares or 3.23% of the stock. Confluence Investment Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 229,251 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Envestnet Asset has invested 0.19% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Woodley Farra Manion Port reported 44,114 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corp invested in 124,963 shares. First Savings Bank Of Omaha holds 0.76% or 121,761 shares. Fayez Sarofim & reported 66,950 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Blackhill has 0.44% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Global Thematic Partners Ltd holds 2.08% or 490,359 shares.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (Put) (UWM) by 13,600 shares to 17,600 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ubs Ag London Brh by 64,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN).