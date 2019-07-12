Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (ICPT) Shareholder Eventide Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position by $4.11 Million; As Southern Copper (SCCO) Stock Value Rose, Holder Marketfield Asset Management Has Decreased Stake by $330,681

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (ICPT) by 22.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 205,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.93 million, up from 168,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $69.54. About 325,026 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has risen 23.10% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC – 2018 WORLDWIDE OCALIVA NET SALES CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $170 MLN AND $185 MLN; 26/03/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA SAYS LAWSUIT WAS FILED BY A STOCKHOLDER OF CO ON AUG 4, 2017 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Intercept Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $81.6M; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $36M; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharma at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Intercept Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT – EXPECTS NET SALES OF OCALIVA FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, TO BE SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN NET SALES OF OCALIVA FOR QTR ENDED DEC 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Appoints Nancy Miller-Rich to Its Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – INTERCEPT REPORTS CONCURRENT PLACEMENT OF COMMON SHRS

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 8,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,159 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53M, down from 122,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Copper Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.92. About 107,729 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 31.35% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 14/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Southern Copper’s Baa2 Ratings; Changes Outlook To Positive; 22/04/2018 – DJ Southern Copper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCCO); 22/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50.50; 18/04/2018 – Peru will not ‘impose’ mining projects on communities -prime minister; 14/03/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER: MICHIQUILLAY, CHANCAS ARE LONG-TERM PROJECTS; 25/04/2018 – Southern Copper CEO says legal dispute over Tia Maria resolved; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SINOPEC SEEKING MEETINGS WITH VALE, TECK, ANTOFAGASTA, CODELCO, SOUTHERN COPPER TO LOCK IN COPPER DEALS

Analysts await Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) to report earnings on July, 29. SCCO’s profit will be $458.84 million for 15.38 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Southern Copper Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Marketfield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.70B and $235.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 10,600 shares to 26,846 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Abiomed, Allscripts, Apple, Carbonite, Kraft Heinz, L3, Southern Copper, Starbucks, VeriSign, XPO and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on November 02, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is Copper All About Escondida? – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2018. More interesting news about Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Mexican Stocks That Should Benefit From the Recent Trade Agreement – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold SCCO shares while 55 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 49.22 million shares or 3.14% less from 50.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,549 are held by Jump Trading Ltd Liability Company. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 18,400 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo reported 110,600 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 78,311 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 125,345 shares. Nordea Invest Management Ab invested 0.02% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Nikko Asset Americas accumulated 101,104 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). State Common Retirement Fund holds 430,728 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bollard Grp Limited Liability holds 0.66% or 443,793 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 38,328 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 75,841 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 0.01% or 73,981 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co reported 44,085 shares.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $2.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP) by 24,500 shares to 78,500 shares, valued at $2.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,500 shares, and cut its stake in Altair Engr Inc.