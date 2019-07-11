Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (ICPT) Holder Altrinsic Global Advisors Boosted Position by $328,560; Chase Investment Counsel Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Trimmed by $1.75 Million

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (ICPT) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 2,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 280,904 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.42M, up from 277,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $72.01. About 953,770 shares traded or 16.43% up from the average. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has risen 23.10% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $81.6M; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $3.22; 04/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed $120 M Public Offering, $92 M Private Placement of Common Stk; 24/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Appoints Nancy Miller-Rich to Its Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Intercept Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 13/04/2018 – INTERCEPT COMMENTS ON SUBSTUDY FROM POISE PHASE 3 TRIAL; 05/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Upsized $250 Million Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement of Common; 13/04/2018 – ICPT: SOME PATIENTS TREATED WITH OCA HAD REGRESSION OF FIBROSIS; 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PROPOSED $120M OFFERING & CON; 10/04/2018 – Intercept Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 58.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 15,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,126 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 26,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $259.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $144.29. About 6.93M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 05/03/2018 – Pitaro Was Chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan

More notable recent Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “JMP Upgrades Intercept Pharma Ahead Of NASH Trial Data – Yahoo! Finance News” on January 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Intercept (ICPT) Up 12.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on March 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst: Intercept’s NASH Drug Could Launch Sans Competition After Gilead Trial Failure – Benzinga” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Stifel Upgrades Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) to Hold – StreetInsider.com” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Intercept Pharmaceuticals vs. CV Sciences – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold ICPT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.59 million shares or 96.09% more from 19.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Inc invested in 0% or 227 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.01% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) or 2,526 shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 0.01% or 270,467 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Credit Agricole S A accumulated 17,000 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 7,342 shares. Sarissa Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 320,000 shares or 5.39% of the stock. Sei Invests Communications invested in 0% or 3,505 shares. Point72 Asset LP holds 648,278 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Art Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.06% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 202 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Company holds 2,402 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2,671 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Private Capital Advisors reported 7,600 shares. Trexquant Investment LP holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) for 25,509 shares.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11 billion and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 151,210 shares to 934,401 shares, valued at $159.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 166,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Nevro Corp.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.50 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N had sold 42 shares worth $4,737.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Talking About Powell Power – Investorplace.com” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Predicting Disney+ And The Growth To Come – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Streaming Services Add Up: What Happened To Cord-Cutting To Save On Cable? – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disney Investors: Don’t Fret Over the “Dark Phoenix” Box Office Bomb – The Motley Fool” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney: Wait For A Pullback To $125 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $194.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 26,181 shares to 54,619 shares, valued at $3.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologis Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 54,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).