Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Stake Raised by Birchview Capital Lp; Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Holder Ellington Management Group Decreased Its Position

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 156,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The hedge fund held 318,242 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 million, down from 475,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $12.75. About 3.72 million shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 22/05/2018 – MGIC CEO to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 02/04/2018 – MGIC Announces partnership with Down Payment Re; 08/03/2018 – MGIC FEB. ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENT INVENTORY DOWN 9.2% Y/Y; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Hires Leonard (Len) Murray, Account Manager, West Central Region; 22/03/2018 – MGIC hires Sean Valcamp, Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Reduced Borrower-Paid Premium Rates; 19/04/2018 – DJ MGIC Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTG); 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31; 26/04/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Program; 21/05/2018 – MGIC Promotes Luis Contreras to Vice President – National Account Manager

Birchview Capital Lp increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) by 93.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.77% . The institutional investor held 8,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928,000, up from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15B market cap company. The stock increased 7.38% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 842,619 shares traded or 23.57% up from the average. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has declined 29.32% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 05/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PRICING OF UPSIZED $250M; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC – 2018 WORLDWIDE OCALIVA NET SALES CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $170 MLN AND $185 MLN; 13/04/2018 – INTERCEPT COMMENTS ON SUBSTUDY FROM POISE PHASE 3 TRIAL; 05/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Upsized $250 Million Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement of Common; 24/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Appoints Nancy Miller-Rich to Its Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Had Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investment Securities Available for Sale of $326.1M at March 31; 24/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Appoints Nancy Miller-Rich to Its Bd of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed $120 Million Public Offering and Concurrent $92 Million Private Placement of Commo; 26/03/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA – U.S. COURT GRANTED DEFENDANTS MOTION & DISMISSED WITH PREJUDICE DERIVATIVE LAWSUIT PURPORTEDLY BROUGHT ON BEHALF OF COMPANY; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharma at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold ICPT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.59 million shares or 96.09% more from 19.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers stated it has 110,818 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Citadel Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 674,348 shares in its portfolio. Sphera Funds Mgmt Ltd holds 100,000 shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd stated it has 142,188 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Ltd holds 0.09% or 49,135 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 227 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 42 shares. The Missouri-based Kennedy Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Huntington Savings Bank accumulated 50 shares. Jefferies Ltd Llc holds 0% or 1,409 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Capital Llc has 0% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) for 174 shares. Amer Intll Grp owns 13,968 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt holds 14,307 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). D E Shaw And Communications Inc reported 0% stake.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $61,450 activity.

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 14.58% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $145.22M for 7.77 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $548.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 11,500 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shake Shack Inc by 56,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Verso Corp.