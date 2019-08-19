Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Shareholder Bb Biotech Ag Raised Its Holding; Dominion Energy (D) Stake Lifted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 4,972 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 26,908 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, up from 21,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $76.86. About 3.59M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut

Bb Biotech Ag increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag bought 121,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.77% . The institutional investor held 696,976 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.96 million, up from 575,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $64. About 451,798 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has declined 29.32% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 23/03/2018 – Intercept Announces Multiple New Ocaliva® (obeticholic acid) Data Presentations at the International Liver Congress™ 2018; 13/04/2018 – Liver Biopsy Data from POISE Phase 3 Substudy Supports Obeticholic Acid’s Ability to Reverse or Stabilize Fibrosis and Cirrhosis in Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) Patients; 05/04/2018 – INTERCEPT REPORTS CONCURRENT PLACEMENT OF COMMON SHRS; 10/04/2018 – Intercept Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharma at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Appoints Nancy Miller-Rich to Its Board of Directors; 13/04/2018 – INTERCEPT COMMENTS ON SUBSTUDY FROM POISE PHASE 3 TRIAL; 13/04/2018 – ICPT: SOME PATIENTS TREATED WITH OCA HAD REGRESSION OF FIBROSIS; 05/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Prices 2.3M Shr Offering at $64/Shr; 13/04/2018 – Liver Biopsy Data from POISE Phase 3 Substudy Supports Obeticholic Acid’s Ability to Reverse or Stabilize Fibrosis and Cirrho

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold ICPT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.59 million shares or 96.09% more from 19.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28,550 were reported by Guggenheim Ltd. Art Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 8,617 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Federated Investors Pa reported 140,565 shares. Northern Tru Corp owns 270,467 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Co reported 60,573 shares. Virtu Fin holds 0.02% or 3,209 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Macquarie Grp Ltd has 0.01% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has 0% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Walleye Trading Ltd accumulated 2,402 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon owns 95,556 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bank has 3,328 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) for 92,259 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp owns 1,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Street has invested 0.01% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT).

More notable recent Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ICPT, MHK, PANW – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intercept up 23% premarket on positive OCA data – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ICPT) Earnings Grow In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intercept Pharma up 5% premarket on Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intercept Pharmaceuticals Becomes Oversold (ICPT) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 614,306 are held by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Blair William Il has 52,419 shares. Schmidt P J Mgmt, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 38,366 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Co reported 1.86M shares. Century owns 411,267 shares. Ifrah Fincl Ser, a Arkansas-based fund reported 3,084 shares. Marco Invest Ltd Llc invested in 16,345 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.16% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc accumulated 4,662 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dnb Asset As invested in 106,343 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco owns 11.29 million shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. First Natl Tru accumulated 47,823 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 113,562 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk owns 827,452 shares.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 15,661 shares to 53,222 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 29,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,189 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK had bought 1,965 shares worth $149,998.