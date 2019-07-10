Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Holding Maintained by Bb Biotech Ag; As Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Market Valuation Rose, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raised Its Holding

Bb Biotech Ag increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag bought 121,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 696,976 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.96M, up from 575,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $79.77. About 576,111 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has risen 23.10% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 24/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Appoints Nancy Miller-Rich to Its Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Intercept Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA 1Q REV. $36.0M, EST. $38.9M; 05/04/2018 – INTERCEPT REPORTS CONCURRENT PLACEMENT OF COMMON SHRS; 13/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals: 11 of 13 Patients Improved or Maintained Histological Fibrosis Stage After Three Years of Treatment With Obeticholic Acid; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC – 2018 WORLDWIDE OCALIVA NET SALES CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $170 MLN AND $185 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Intercept Announces Multiple New Ocaliva® (obeticholic acid) Data Presentations at the International Liver Congress™ 2018; 13/04/2018 – Liver Biopsy Data from POISE Phase 3 Substudy Supports Obeticholic Acid’s Ability to Reverse or Stabilize Fibrosis and Cirrhosis in Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) Patients; 04/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed $120 Million Public Offering and Concurrent $92 Million Private Placement of Commo; 13/04/2018 – ICPT: SOME PATIENTS TREATED WITH OCA HAD REGRESSION OF FIBROSIS

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 146.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 6,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,090 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512,000, up from 4,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $42.97. About 345,964 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 16.51% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 01/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP: Rice Midstream Partners LP is the Subject of a Legal Investigation; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EBITDA $204.4M; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2019 Net $950M-Net $1.05B; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Jerry Ashcroft Named President, CEO of EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $1.61; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q EBIT $205M-EBIT $215M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream to Buy Rice Pipeline Business for $2.1 Billion; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS EXPECTS NO IMPACT FROM FERC ANNOUNCEMENT

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Just OK Is OK For MLPs – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EQM Midstream Partners’ 10.5% Yield Is Safe – For Now – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Won’t Want to Miss – The Motley Fool” on March 24, 2019. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Midstream Floats Higher In Light Action – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MLP Monthly Report: April 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 16,533 shares. Blackrock holds 443,411 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 84,597 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.04% or 924,602 shares in its portfolio. Cv Starr Company Inc invested 1.32% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Fmr Llc holds 78,033 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 19,900 shares. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.13% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Diversified Tru Comm reported 20,840 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Mai Capital Mgmt invested in 124,139 shares or 0.29% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & Company has 0.02% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 2.08 million shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Apollo Holdings LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 80,000 shares. 890,882 were reported by Barclays Public Limited Company.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 73,512 shares to 13,856 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 114,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,934 shares, and cut its stake in Barclays Bk Plc (DJP).