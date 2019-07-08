Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Holder Bb Biotech Ag Has Raised Its Holding by $13.46 Million; Ss & C Tech (SSNC) Shareholder C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Lifted Its Holding

Bb Biotech Ag increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag bought 121,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 696,976 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.96 million, up from 575,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.31. About 161,600 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has risen 23.10% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 11/05/2018 – Elk Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Intercept Pharma; 24/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Appoints Nancy Miller-Rich to Its Board of Directors; 13/04/2018 – Liver Biopsy Data from POISE Phase 3 Substudy Supports Obeticholic Acid’s Ability to Reverse or Stabilize Fibrosis and Cirrho; 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT – EXPECTS NET SALES OF OCALIVA FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, TO BE SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN NET SALES OF OCALIVA FOR QTR ENDED DEC 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC – 2018 WORLDWIDE OCALIVA NET SALES CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $170 MLN AND $185 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Intercept Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Liver Biopsy Data from POISE Phase 3 Substudy Supports Obeticholic Acid’s Ability to Reverse or Stabilize Fibrosis and Cirrhosis in Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) Patients; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $81.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICPT); 24/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Appoints Nancy Miller-Rich to Its Bd of Directors

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Ss & C Tech Inc (SSNC) by 65.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 6,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,505 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $988,000, up from 9,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Ss & C Tech Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $57.25. About 230,049 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 06/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SSNC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Talks With Fidessa; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Doesn’t Plan Offer Fidessa; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – SS&C CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS HAD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS WITH FIDESSA REGARDING SS&C’S INTEREST IN FIDESSA; 04/04/2018 – SSNC/@fastFT: SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 10/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL: ION, SS&C MUST REPORT FIRM INTENTION BY 20 APR; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – TRANSACTION IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL OR MAY; 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CACEIS NORTH AMERICA, FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS OF CACEIS BASED IN TORONTO AND NEW YORK

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why SS&C Technologies Stock Plunged 17.8% in May – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2019: ACIA,JKS,LRAD,SSNC – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SS&C Celebrates Black Diamond Wealth Platform $1 Trillion in Assets Milestone – PRNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,050 shares to 348 shares, valued at $41,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 2,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 735 shares, and cut its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.23% or 308,400 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 187,338 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation owns 4,204 shares. Barometer Inc reported 68,468 shares stake. Incline Ltd Liability Co holds 460,820 shares or 5.89% of its portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 11,003 shares. Manufacturers Life The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.05M shares. 71,658 are held by Raymond James Services Advsr. The Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.06% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 9,730 shares. Missouri-based Stifel has invested 0.04% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Yhb Advisors Inc has 0.03% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Glenmede Na holds 17,933 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Westfield Capital Management Commerce Limited Partnership holds 781,881 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. 5,325 are owned by Toth Advisory Corporation.

More notable recent Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SQ, ICPT, CTRL – Nasdaq” on February 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intercept Begins To Win The NASH Race: Issues To Consider – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intercept Pharmaceuticals Becomes Oversold (ICPT) – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Intercept (ICPT) Up 12.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold ICPT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.59 million shares or 96.09% more from 19.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust reported 0.01% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Pnc Service Inc owns 938 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sphera Funds Management Limited accumulated 100,000 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has invested 0.01% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 748,985 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers has 0.5% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Limited Co holds 0% or 9,497 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 13,331 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hudock Capital Gp Ltd Liability reported 50 shares. Moreover, Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Kennedy Cap Mgmt accumulated 4,237 shares. Stifel Corporation holds 2,329 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT).