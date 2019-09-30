Interactive Financial Advisors Position in Alibaba Grp Shs Adr (BABA) Trimmed as Share Value Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Wendell David Associates Has Increased Holding

Interactive Financial Advisors decreased its stake in Alibaba Grp Shs Adr (BABA) by 87.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interactive Financial Advisors sold 43,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 6,432 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 million, down from 49,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors who had been investing in Alibaba Grp Shs Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $438.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $168.43. About 8.52 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba’s brick-and-mortar mall heralds new growth strategy; 20/03/2018 – Henderson China Opportunities Exits HKEX, Buys More Alibaba; 17/04/2018 – KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces Signing of Cooperative Agreement to Open Amazon and Alibaba Express Online Stores; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on an Amazon Echo rival that speaks Chinese, report says; 02/04/2018 – Standard (HK): Alibaba swallows delivery firm; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation seen rising to $150 bln; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard; 08/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING’S TMALL ONLINE MARKETPLACE HAD ALSO STOPPED SELLING ZTE PHONES BY TUESDAY – NIKKEI

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 10,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 135,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.11M, up from 124,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $139.07. About 6.43 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS LINKEDIN RESULTS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 34.51 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Interactive Financial Advisors, which manages about $178.01 million and $218.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds Ftse Emerging Mkts (VWO) by 138,516 shares to 143,755 shares, valued at $6.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Reit Etf (SCHH) by 11,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Currencyshares Swiss Franc Trust.

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31M and $666.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex (NYSE:FDX) by 3,735 shares to 11,296 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 71,821 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Incorporated reported 2.71% stake. Drexel Morgan And stated it has 24,682 shares. White Pine Inv stated it has 54,864 shares or 3.47% of all its holdings. Cap Intl Ca accumulated 3.69% or 115,762 shares. Moreover, First National Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Svcs has 3.43% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Savant Cap Limited Co holds 1.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 60,472 shares. Origin Asset Llp invested in 2.48% or 166,350 shares. Arrow Fincl Corporation has 119,127 shares. 135,733 were accumulated by Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank. 148,392 were accumulated by Chemung Canal Com. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 6.14% or 88,282 shares in its portfolio. Oberweis Asset holds 3,770 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 83,033 shares. Pictet North America owns 200,318 shares or 3.9% of their US portfolio.