Interactive Financial Advisors Lowered Alibaba Grp Shs Adr (BABA) Position as Market Value Declined; Capital Fund Management Sa Raised Holding in Autodesk (ADSK)

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 301.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 52,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 69,850 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.38 million, up from 17,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $147.7. About 979,848 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c

Interactive Financial Advisors decreased its stake in Alibaba Grp Shs Adr (BABA) by 87.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interactive Financial Advisors sold 43,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 6,432 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, down from 49,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors who had been investing in Alibaba Grp Shs Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $435.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $167.23. About 14.66M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 21/03/2018 – Budget fashion brand H&M launches on Alibaba’s Tmall in China; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: ZTO Investment to Tap New Retail Opportunities and Further Digitalize China’s Logistics Industry; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 107 MLN VS LOSS RMB 207.6 MLN; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING STORE: DIDN’T TALK WITH ALIBABA OVER OWNERSHIP REFORM; 08/03/2018 – Alibaba Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ REDUCED BL, COUP, FB, JD, BABA IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Leads a $1.38 Billion Investment in Delivery Giant ZTO; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba expands South Asia footprint, snapping up Pakistani online retailer Daraz; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba bets billions on China’s top food delivery app

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 34.27 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Interactive Financial Advisors, which manages about $178.01 million and $218.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds Ftse Emerging Mkts (VWO) by 138,516 shares to 143,755 shares, valued at $6.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Latin America 40 Etf (ILF) by 468,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 715,933 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares North American Natural Res Etf (IGE).

