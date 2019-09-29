Interactive Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Position in Alibaba Grp Shs Adr (BABA) by $7.35 Million; Delta Asset Management Trimmed Stake in Comcast New (CMCSA) by $336,294 as Share Value Declined

Interactive Financial Advisors decreased its stake in Alibaba Grp Shs Adr (BABA) by 87.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interactive Financial Advisors sold 43,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 6,432 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 million, down from 49,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors who had been investing in Alibaba Grp Shs Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $432.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 32.88M shares traded or 108.59% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app Ele.me; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: ZTO Investment to Tap New Retail Opportunities and Further Digitalize China’s Logistics Industry; 05/04/2018 – In a drastic move, US retailer refuses Alibaba’s mobile payments at nearly 90 stores in China; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba-backed startup unveils ‘intelligent’ SUV in China; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba Cloud’s Indonesian Data Center Commences Operation; 02/04/2018 – Amit Sinha, chief operating officer of Paytm Mall said the company would deploy the latest investment from SoftBank and Alibaba to beef up its technology and build superior logistics among other things; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba bets billions on China’s top food delivery app; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Snags Carlyle, CPPIB for $10 Billion Funding – Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ROCKET INTERNET SE: ALIBABA ACQUIRES DARAZ

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 8,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 792,302 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.50M, down from 800,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.81. About 15.01M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 21/05/2018 – U.K. MINDED NOT TO ISSUE EIN ON COMCAST BID FOR SKY; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST `FULLY COMMITTED’ TO ACQUIRIING ALL OF SKY: SPOKESMAN; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH THE SKY INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE WITH A VIEW TO OBTAINING A FUTURE RECOMMENDATION OF THE ACQUISITION; 21/05/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – RESPONSE TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 08/03/2018 – MoviePass Hires Former Viacom, Spotify And Comcast Exec To Head Product Development: Report — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 07/05/2018 – COMCAST/FOX GETS JUNE 14 EU DEADLINE; 26/04/2018 – Comcast, Elliott and Takeda test government’s taste for M&A; 23/05/2018 – Hohn urged Fox’s Rupert Murdoch in a letter “to immediately engage” with Comcast

Interactive Financial Advisors, which manages about $178.01M and $218.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds S&P 500 Etf Shs New (VOO) by 4,492 shares to 12,250 shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Barclays 20 Yr Treas Bd Etf (TLT) by 75,141 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Latin America 40 Etf (ILF).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 34.01 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

