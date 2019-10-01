Interactive Financial Advisors Has Cut Its Alibaba Grp Shs Adr (BABA) Position by $7.35 Million as Share Price Declined; Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Has Raised as Stock Declined

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 44.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 148,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 480,840 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.48 million, up from 332,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $428.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $164.68. About 9.58M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – TRANSACTION IMPLIES ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ELE.ME AT US$9.5 BLN; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2018, CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES RECORDED TOTAL GMV OF RMB4,820 BILLION (US$768 BILLION), UP 28%; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA ELE.ME; 31/05/2018 – That announcement followed the company earlier raising $600 million in funds from Alibaba, Suning.com and Temasek; 14/05/2018 – ADRs Slightly Higher; Alibaba, BP and Novartis Trade Actively; 02/04/2018 – Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online marketplace; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Founder and Current CEO Max Bittner Will Take on Role of Senior Adviser to Alibaba to Assist in Transition

Interactive Financial Advisors decreased its stake in Alibaba Grp Shs Adr (BABA) by 87.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interactive Financial Advisors sold 43,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 6,432 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, down from 49,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors who had been investing in Alibaba Grp Shs Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $428.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $164.68. About 9.58 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Trump and Xi to back away from trade war; 20/03/2018 – BEST INC – LIN WAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY ALIBABA GROUP TO REPLACE WENHONG TONG AS A MEMBER OF COMPANY’S BOARD; 18/04/2018 – Cloud Foundry Now Available on Asia’s Leading Cloud Provider Alibaba Cloud; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP 002622.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S BABA.N TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING E-COMMERCE SOLUTIONS; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP – lK HEALTHCARE INVESTMENT LIMITED WILL ACQUIRE CO FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF CO; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE REVENUE GROWTH EASES TO 12.27 PCT FROM 26.74 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA-LED INVESTORS TO BUY ABOUT 10% STAKE IN ZTO FOR $1.38B

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Consider Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Maâ€™s Departure and the Trade War Will Not Stop Alibaba Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba gains a bull on seasonality – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba: Cheap Beyond Doubt – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Investors Need To Know About The Future Of Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: BABA, JD, BIDU, SNAP, PYPL – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba Group: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba gains a bull on seasonality – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 10 Reasons to Buy Alibaba Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Aims to Serve Over 1 Billion Shoppers Annually by 2024 – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 27, 2019.