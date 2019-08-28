Inter Parfums (IPAR) Shareholder Ameriprise Financial Cut Its Position; First Republic Bk (FRC) Position Has Raised by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bk (FRC) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc bought 5,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 27,351 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $88.6. About 609,144 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016; 05/03/2018 – Bank Flagged Payment by Trump Lawyer to Porn Star; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR) by 32.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 504,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.14M, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Inter Parfums Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $65.28. About 48,779 shares traded. Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has risen 17.42% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IPAR News: 03/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS SAYS FINANCO FOUNDER HARRISON ADDED TO BOARD; 25/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMSSEES 2018 EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 04/04/2018 – Inter Parfums Inks Graff Diamonds Fragrance License Deal; 25/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 13/03/2018 – Inter Parfums Posts Gains in Sales, Income; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 13/03/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – MAINTAINING PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED 2018 GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Inter Parfums Raises 2018 View To Sales $665M; 04/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS IN 8YR LICENSE PACT W/ GRAFF DIAMONDS; 14/03/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA – FY NET SALES EUR 422.0 MLN VS EUR 365.6 MLN YR AGO

More notable recent Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Medifast’s (MED) Q1 Earnings to Gain From OPTAVIA Brands – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Inter Parfums (IPAR) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cosmetics Industry Outlook Looks Radiant on Solid Sales Channels – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Organic Sales to Drive Church & Dwight (CHD) in Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes Inter Parfums (IPAR) a New Buy Stock – Zacks.com” with publication date: March 08, 2019.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 757,662 shares to 8.94 million shares, valued at $689.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 367,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.91 million shares, and has risen its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold IPAR shares while 54 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 16.40 million shares or 4.27% less from 17.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) for 128,317 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com accumulated 18,040 shares. First Trust Limited Partnership invested in 60,691 shares. New Amsterdam Prtnrs Limited Liability has 0.54% invested in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Nicholas LP owns 26,532 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. The Florida-based Raymond James has invested 0% in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Winch Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Corp holds 100 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 18,099 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 2,700 shares. First Mercantile holds 0.05% or 2,944 shares in its portfolio. Florida-based Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.07% in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Moody Savings Bank Division holds 0% of its portfolio in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) for 38 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Corp reported 38,609 shares. Captrust Finance invested in 0% or 104 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% of its portfolio in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) for 19,073 shares.

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “First Republic Bank Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Four Wealth Managers Join First Republic in New York Area – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Republic Bank (FRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “First Republic Bank (FRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.