Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) EPS Estimated At $0.37; Extreme Networks Has 1.27 Sentiment

Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 84 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 66 sold and trimmed positions in Extreme Networks Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 91.87 million shares, up from 86.93 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Extreme Networks Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 57 Increased: 58 New Position: 26.

Analysts expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to report $0.37 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.71% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. IPAR’s profit would be $11.64 million giving it 44.15 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.60 EPS previously, Inter Parfums, Inc.’s analysts see -38.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $65.34. About 54,503 shares traded. Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has risen 43.13% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.70% the S&P500. Some Historical IPAR News: 04/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS, & GRAFF DIAMONDS SIGN AN EXCLUSIVE FRAGRANCE LIC; 08/05/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC QTRLY SHR $0.51; 08/05/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC IPAR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA – FY NET SALES EUR 422.0 MLN VS EUR 365.6 MLN YR AGO; 08/05/2018 – INTER PARFUMS 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 49C; 04/04/2018 – Inter Parfums Inks Graff Diamonds Fragrance License Deal; 14/03/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA – FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 60.0 MLN VS EUR 49.7 MLN YR AGO; 14/03/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA – GOOD PERFORMANCES AT START OF YR HAVE LAID GROUNDWORK FOR ACHIEVING €430 MLN ANNUAL SALES TARGET IN 2018 – CEO; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 1.1% Position in Inter Parfums; 25/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS RAISES 2018 SALES VIEW TO $665M, EST. $642.3M

Extreme Networks, Inc. provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $800.41 million. The firm designs, develops, and makes wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. It currently has negative earnings. It offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that delivers Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny holds 4.43% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. for 6.74 million shares. Springowl Associates Llc owns 200,796 shares or 2.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mirador Capital Partners Lp has 1.51% invested in the company for 371,819 shares. The Arkansas-based Horrell Capital Management Inc. has invested 1.15% in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 156,812 shares.

Analysts await Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 113.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.15 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Extreme Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.

Inter Parfums, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company has market cap of $2.06 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It has a 36.28 P/E ratio. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Balmain, Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, S.T.

Among 3 analysts covering Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Inter Parfums had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by DA Davidson. The stock of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Citigroup. Raymond James maintained the shares of IPAR in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Outperform” rating.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $205,080 activity. Shares for $205,080 were sold by GARCIA PELAYO FREDERIC on Friday, January 18.

