Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) and United-Guardian Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Inter Parfums Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) and United-Guardian Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Personal Products companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inter Parfums Inc. 69 3.05 N/A 1.80 38.55 United-Guardian Inc. 19 6.71 N/A 0.98 19.92

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Inter Parfums Inc. and United-Guardian Inc. United-Guardian Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Inter Parfums Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Inter Parfums Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Inter Parfums Inc. and United-Guardian Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inter Parfums Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 7.1% United-Guardian Inc. 0.00% 38% 33.4%

Risk and Volatility

Inter Parfums Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.93 beta. United-Guardian Inc.’s 121.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.21 beta.

Liquidity

3.1 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Inter Parfums Inc. Its rival United-Guardian Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.4 and 7.6 respectively. United-Guardian Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Inter Parfums Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 56.6% of Inter Parfums Inc. shares and 25.9% of United-Guardian Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Inter Parfums Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 38.39% are United-Guardian Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inter Parfums Inc. 0.89% 7.16% -2.67% 4.54% 17.42% 5.66% United-Guardian Inc. -3.26% 4.15% 3.52% 4.43% 3.32% 6.76%

For the past year Inter Parfums Inc. has weaker performance than United-Guardian Inc.

Summary

Inter Parfums Inc. beats United-Guardian Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

United-Guardian, Inc. researches, develops, manufactures, and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of cosmetics, such as pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base. The company's medical products comprise LUBRAJEL RR and RC lubricant gels for urinary catheters; LUBRAJEL MG to lubricate urinary catheters, pre-lubricated enema tips, and other medical devices; LUBRAJEL LC for oral use; LUBRAJEL FLUID to lubricate water-soluble products; LUBRAJEL BA for oral care; and LUBRAJEL TF, a medical lubricant for medical products companies. Its pharmaceutical products consist of RENACIDIN, a prescription drug to prevent and dissolve calcifications in urethral catheters and the urinary bladder; and CLORPACTIN WCS-90, an antimicrobial product to treat infections in the urinary bladder. The company's industrial products include DESELEX liquid, a sequestering and chelating agent that is a replacement for phosphates in the manufacture of detergents; and THOROCLENS, a chlorine-based cleanser. It markets its products through marketing partners and distributors, advertising in medical and trade journals, mailings to physicians and to the trade, and exhibitions at medical meetings. The company was founded in 1942 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.