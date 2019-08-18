Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) and e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Comparing side by side

Inter Parfums Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) and e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) compete with each other in the Personal Products sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inter Parfums Inc. 70 2.97 N/A 1.80 38.55 e.l.f. Beauty Inc. 12 3.09 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Inter Parfums Inc. and e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inter Parfums Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 7.1% e.l.f. Beauty Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -0.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Inter Parfums Inc. are 3.1 and 2.2. Competitively, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. has 3 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Inter Parfums Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than e.l.f. Beauty Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Inter Parfums Inc. and e.l.f. Beauty Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inter Parfums Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 e.l.f. Beauty Inc. 2 3 1 2.17

The average target price of Inter Parfums Inc. is $81.67, with potential upside of 23.87%. Meanwhile, e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s average target price is $9.71, while its potential downside is -40.90%. The information presented earlier suggests that Inter Parfums Inc. looks more robust than e.l.f. Beauty Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Inter Parfums Inc. and e.l.f. Beauty Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 56.6% and 88.8%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Inter Parfums Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.6% of e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inter Parfums Inc. 0.89% 7.16% -2.67% 4.54% 17.42% 5.66% e.l.f. Beauty Inc. -0.84% 16.42% 29.31% 96.33% 16.91% 91.57%

For the past year Inter Parfums Inc. has weaker performance than e.l.f. Beauty Inc.

Summary

Inter Parfums Inc. beats e.l.f. Beauty Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. develops, markets, and sells beauty cosmetic products under the e.l.f. brand name. It offers products in face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits categories, as well as skin care. The company sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f. stores in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 16 e.l.f. stores in the New York metro area; and 3 e.l.f. stores in Southern California. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Oakland, California.