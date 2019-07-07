Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) Analysts See $0.37 EPS; Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed By $1.30 Million Its Sibanye Stillwater (SBGL) Stake

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased Sibanye Stillwater (SBGL) stake by 4.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 325,755 shares as Sibanye Stillwater (SBGL)’s stock declined 16.50%. The Majedie Asset Management Ltd holds 6.57 million shares with $27.16 million value, down from 6.90 million last quarter. Sibanye Stillwater now has $2.94B valuation. The stock decreased 3.89% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $4.45. About 3.45 million shares traded. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 7.28% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 24/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – TWO EMPLOYEES INJURED, EMPLOYEES RECEIVED MEDICAL ATTENTION, AS PRECAUTION CO WITHDREW ALL EMPLOYEES IN VICINITY OF INCIDENT; 03/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold: 2018 Outlook Remains Positive; 30/03/2018 – MIT scientist gets 15 months prison for insider trading; 11/05/2018 – SIBANYE GOLD FURTHER UPDATE ON SEISMIC INCIDENT; 03/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SAYS 13 MINERS TRAP AFTER SEISMIC EVENT: EWN; 03/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold: Production Lost in 1Q to Be Recovered During Remainder of 2018; 31/05/2018 – REG-HSBC Bank Plc: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – Sibanye Gold LTD; 04/05/2018 – SIBANYE IN PROCESS OF APPOINTING NEW AUDITOR; 23/03/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS VAN ECK ASSOCIATES ACQUIRES SHRS; HOLDS 10.08%; 31/05/2018 – Sibanye Dismisses ‘Unwarranted’ Debt Fears, Backs Lonmin Deal

Analysts expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to report $0.37 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.71% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. IPAR’s profit would be $11.64M giving it 43.47 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.60 EPS previously, Inter Parfums, Inc.’s analysts see -38.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $64.33. About 59,330 shares traded. Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has risen 43.13% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.70% the S&P500. Some Historical IPAR News: 13/03/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – MAINTAINING PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – EXPECT 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO INTER PARFUMS TO COME IN AT $1.59; 03/04/2018 – Inter Parfums, Inc. Announces Appointment of Gilbert Harrison to Its Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Inter Parfums Inks Graff Diamonds Fragrance License Deal; 08/05/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC IPAR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.14; 14/03/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA – GOOD PERFORMANCES AT START OF YR HAVE LAID GROUNDWORK FOR ACHIEVING €430 MLN ANNUAL SALES TARGET IN 2018 – CEO; 03/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS SAYS FINANCO FOUNDER HARRISON ADDED TO BOARD; 14/03/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA – FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 60.0 MLN VS EUR 49.7 MLN YR AGO; 14/03/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA – FY NET INCOME EUR 40.0 MLN VS EUR 32.4 MLN YR AGO

Inter Parfums, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company has market cap of $2.02 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It has a 35.72 P/E ratio. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Balmain, Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, S.T.

More notable recent Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About Inter Parfums, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IPAR) 1.6% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Inter Parfums, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IPAR) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Baozun Inc (BZUN) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Inter Parfums had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 5 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Citigroup. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was downgraded by DA Davidson.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Inter Parfums, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 16.40 million shares or 4.27% less from 17.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owns 87,855 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 6,676 are held by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Bluemountain Cap Lc owns 3,127 shares. 4,530 were reported by Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt. Ranger Investment Management L P reported 661,394 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc invested in 18,099 shares or 0% of the stock. 24,203 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Delaware-based fund reported 1,535 shares. Mason Street Limited Company owns 5,554 shares. 158,180 were accumulated by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability Corporation. Tiaa Cref Lc accumulated 36,768 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 137 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.04% in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) or 23,539 shares. Nicholas Invest Ltd Partnership stated it has 26,532 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Old Natl Natl Bank In reported 15,367 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $205,080 activity. Another trade for 3,323 shares valued at $205,080 was sold by GARCIA PELAYO FREDERIC.