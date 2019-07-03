Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) Analysts See $0.37 EPS; Avnet (AVT) Shorts Increased By 12.51%

Analysts expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to report $0.37 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.71% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. IPAR’s profit would be $11.52M giving it 43.73 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.60 EPS previously, Inter Parfums, Inc.’s analysts see -38.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $64.72. About 77,892 shares traded. Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has risen 43.13% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.70% the S&P500. Some Historical IPAR News: 13/03/2018 – Inter Parfums Posts Gains in Sales, Income; 08/05/2018 – Inter Parfums Backs FY18 EPS $1.59; 13/03/2018 – INTER PARFUMS SEES FY NET SALES ABOUT $620M, EST. $625.8M; 13/03/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – MAINTAINING PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED 2018 GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – EIGHT-YEAR AGREEMENT HAS THREE 3-YEAR AUTOMATIC RENEWAL OPTIONS, POTENTIALLY EXTENDING LICENSE UNTIL DECEMBER 31, 2035; 03/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – WITH ADDITION OF HARRISON, SIZE OF INTER PARFUMS’ BOARD INCREASES TO NINE MEMBERS; 13/03/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.14; 08/05/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC QTRLY SHR $0.51; 08/05/2018 – Inter Parfums 1Q EPS 51c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Inter Parfums Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPAR)

Avnet Inc (NASDAQ:AVT) had an increase of 12.51% in short interest. AVT’s SI was 3.74 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 12.51% from 3.33 million shares previously. With 763,500 avg volume, 5 days are for Avnet Inc (NASDAQ:AVT)’s short sellers to cover AVT’s short positions. The SI to Avnet Inc’s float is 3.49%. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $45.11. About 1.61 million shares traded or 180.05% up from the average. Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) has risen 8.80% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 26/04/2018 – Avnet to Transfer Stk Exchange Listing to Nasdaq; 30/05/2018 – Avnet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 23/05/2018 – Avnet Names Oleg Khaykin to Its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss/Shr $2.64; 19/04/2018 – DJ Avnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVT); 16/05/2018 – Avnet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Avnet Adds Programmable Logic Alternative to 96Boards Community with New Ultra96 Development Board; 24/04/2018 – Avnet Journal Reveals Keys to Hardening the IoT-Connected Supply Chain; 21/05/2018 – Avnet Investor Day 2018 Webcast Details; 14/05/2018 – Avnet Showcases Connected Ecosystem at IoT World 2018

Inter Parfums, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company has market cap of $2.02 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It has a 35.94 P/E ratio. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Balmain, Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, S.T.

Among 3 analysts covering Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Inter Parfums had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $84 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Raymond James.

More notable recent Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About Inter Parfums, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IPAR) 1.6% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Inter Parfums, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IPAR) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Baozun Inc (BZUN) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold Inter Parfums, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 16.40 million shares or 4.27% less from 17.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp reported 0.01% stake. Clearbridge Invests Lc reported 130,452 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Intl reported 13,135 shares stake. Principal Fincl Grp Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk holds 0% or 11,500 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0% invested in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). New Amsterdam Prtnrs Llc Ny reported 19,227 shares. Glenmede Com Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Vanguard Gp accumulated 1.92 million shares. Blair William & Il invested in 0% or 6,684 shares. Rice Hall James & Assoc Ltd Liability invested 0.06% in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Eagle Asset Inc holds 181,895 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0% in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $205,080 activity. 3,323 shares valued at $205,080 were sold by GARCIA PELAYO FREDERIC on Friday, January 18.

Avnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.68 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. It has a 19.22 P/E ratio. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.