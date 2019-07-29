Intelsat Sa (I) Shareholder Arbiter Partners Capital Management Trimmed Holding; As Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Stock Value Rose, Whitnell & Co Upped by $338,720 Its Holding

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat Sa (I) by 17.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 136,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 647,337 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14M, down from 783,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.77. About 1.14 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic

Whitnell & Co increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 8.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co bought 21,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 258,544 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, up from 237,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.3. About 196,155 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $495.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 24,015 shares to 74,612 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $-0.95 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.57 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.20% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Thomas J Herzfeld holds 0.74% or 125,956 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bbva Compass Bank & Trust has 0.03% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Brown Advisory reported 152,437 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stifel Corporation holds 0.01% or 247,762 shares. Noesis Cap Mangement invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Company, Georgia-based fund reported 194,410 shares. Raymond James Incorporated reported 364,468 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 6.35M shares stake. Prudential Public Limited holds 10,346 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0% or 808 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Leavell accumulated 22,469 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 125,415 shares.