Intelsat Sa (I) Shareholder Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding; Kinder Morgan Del Com (KMI) Stake Lifted by Stralem & Co Inc

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat Sa (I) by 17.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 136,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 647,337 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14M, down from 783,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.02B market cap company. The stock increased 3.46% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $20.8. About 434,317 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Stralem & Co Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (KMI) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc bought 31,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 291,830 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84M, up from 259,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.24. About 2.85M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH OTTAWA TO PROVIDE LEGAL CERTAINTY TO INVESTORS, CONFIDENT SOLUTIONS CAN BE FOUND; 23/03/2018 – CBC British Columbia: #BREAKING: Federal Green Party Leader Elizabeth May arrested at Kinder Morgan protest site. Updated story; 29/05/2018 – Canada to buy Kinder Morgan oil pipeline in bid to save project; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – FOR KMI STILL EXPECT TO MEET OR EXCEED 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER SHARE TARGET; 09/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Canada’s options on pipeline as Kinder Morgan threatens to quit; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA – ACTIONS BY BC HAVE CREATED GROWING “UNCERTAINTY” WITH RESPECT TO REGULATORY LANDSCAPE FACING TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 15/04/2018 – CANADIAN PM TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S PROPOSED PIPELINE EXPANSION IS IN VITAL STRATEGIC INTERESTS OF NATION, SAYS IT WILL BE BUILT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA -BRITISH COLUMBIA “HAS CONTINUED TO THREATEN” UNSPECIFIED ADDITIONAL ACTIONS TO PREVENT TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SUCCESS; 09/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION WILL BE BUILT, SAYS HOPES BC GOVERNMENT WILL STOP OBSTRUCTING IT; 22/05/2018 – ATTORNEY GENERAL OF BRITISH COLUMBIA SAYS FILED A STATEMENT OF CLAIM IN ALBERTA’S COURT OF QUEEN’S BENCH

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $495.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 24,015 shares to 74,612 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $218.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc Com (NYSE:AEP) by 10,845 shares to 85,620 shares, valued at $7.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,147 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laffer Invs reported 16,856 shares. Provise Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Diversified Trust has 11,386 shares. Guardian Life Ins Co Of America accumulated 5,614 shares. C V Starr & invested in 92,631 shares or 6.03% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.2% or 1.99M shares in its portfolio. Edgemoor Inv Advisors holds 0.71% or 268,620 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 161 shares. Richmond Hill Ltd Company accumulated 1.22 million shares. Kcm Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 16,442 shares. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas, a New York-based fund reported 277,250 shares. London Co Of Virginia holds 0.91% or 5.30M shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.55 million shares. Lincoln has invested 0.02% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 37,099 were accumulated by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc.