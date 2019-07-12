Intelsat Sa (I) Holder Bank Of New York Mellon Cut Stake as Market Value Declined; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Valuation Rose, Holder Parsec Financial Management Has Lowered by $389,153 Its Stake

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Intelsat Sa (I) by 12.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp sold 26,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 185,840 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, down from 212,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Intelsat Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.43. About 1.66M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 3,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 341,930 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.61M, down from 345,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $114.1. About 11.13 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/05/2018 – The JPMorgan of Europe? French Giant BNP Paribas Is on a Roll; 25/04/2018 – Blockweather: Cryptocurrency Market Will Get `Much Bigger’ According To A Former JPMorgan Banke; 05/04/2018 – ETF Daily News: $TBT JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said many people underestimate the possibility of higher inflation and; 18/04/2018 – Cerberus Names Ex-JPMorgan Executive Matt Zames as President; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “DESPITE CLIENT SENTIMENT REMAINING HIGH, THE ENVIRONMENT IS INTENSELY COMPETITIVE AND LENDING WAS FLAT FOR THE QUARTER”; 05/03/2018 – Amazon reportedly looks to offer checking accounts for customers via JP Morgan, other banks; 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management Adds AlphaSimplex’s Lowe in Quant Push; 15/03/2018 – GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKS: JP MORGAN SAYS MIFID UNBUNDLING COULD REDUCE RESEARCH REVENUE POOL BY ABOUT 30% FOR THE INDUSTRY WITH POTENTIAL DOWNSIDE RISK,; 09/03/2018 – ASPEN BOARD IS SAID TO RETAIN JPMORGAN: INSURANCE INSIDER; 11/05/2018 – Frontier Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.95 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.57 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.20% negative EPS growth.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 695,196 shares to 49.72 million shares, valued at $1.99 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 44,167 shares in the quarter, for a total of 483,811 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Mid (IJK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas Story And Son Limited holds 0.14% or 2,682 shares. 5,009 were reported by Thompson Rubinstein Investment Mgmt Or. Financial Advisory Inc owns 4,193 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial Incorporated, a Kansas-based fund reported 1.91M shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 1.67 million shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.43% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 89,233 shares. Johnson Counsel owns 226,574 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Raymond James & Associates invested in 5.87M shares. Connors Investor Services stated it has 157,646 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory reported 2.70M shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Brave Warrior Ltd Llc accumulated 2.07M shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 442,189 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dock Street Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.14% or 3,946 shares in its portfolio. Howland Cap Management Ltd Com invested in 0.27% or 32,165 shares.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interpublic Group Of Companies (NYSE:IPG) by 60,730 shares to 131,589 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Growth (SPYG).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. Scher Peter also sold $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. The insider Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million. Another trade for 11,659 shares valued at $1.22M was made by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. BACON ASHLEY also sold $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Sunday, January 13. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S. Friedman Stacey had sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310 on Tuesday, January 29.