Intelsat Sa (I) Holder Arbiter Partners Capital Management Trimmed Stake as Market Value Rose; Advisory Research Decreased Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Stake by $4.23 Million

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 4.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 81,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% . The hedge fund held 1.62M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.00M, down from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.5. About 268,681 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – WILL CONTINUE TO FUND ORGANIC PROJECTS IN 2018 WITH CASH ON HAND, DEBT CAPACITY AND SELECTIVE USE OF ATM PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Raises Distribution to 71.4c Vs. 67.8c; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST; 19/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66 Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSXP); 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct Gray Oak West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Rev $355M; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Net $172M

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat Sa (I) by 17.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 136,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 647,337 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14 million, down from 783,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.81% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $21. About 1.74M shares traded or 14.10% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $495.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 24,015 shares to 74,612 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 earnings per share, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Analysts await Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 12.73% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.1 per share. PSXP’s profit will be $216.91M for 14.45 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.52% negative EPS growth.

