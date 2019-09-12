Intelsat S A (Put) (I) Holder Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Upped Its Holding by $480,700; Clarkston Capital Partners Continues to Hold Position in Cdk Global (CDK)

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 135,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 1.67 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.57M, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.25. About 441,606 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 20/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 17/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – TRANSACTION CLOSED EARLIER THIS MONTH FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL – REDUCING CO’S REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 TO 2.5% – 3.0% FROM 3.0% – 4.0%, PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER EXPECTED ADVERTISING REVENUES; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL, AUTO/MATE CITE FTC OPPOSING THE DEAL; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O – QTRLY REVENUES UP 4% TO $576.6 MILLION; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global: No Termination Fee Under Terms of Agreement; 23/04/2018 – 1-2-1 Mobile Joins CDK Global Partner Program; 22/03/2018 – Survey Reveals 80 Percent of Buyers Likely to Begin Car Buying Process Online, Still 78 Percent Value In-Store Dealer; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.23-Adj EPS $3.28

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (Put) (I) by 4216.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 25,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 25,900 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $504,000, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28B market cap company. The stock increased 5.49% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $22.11. About 1.69 million shares traded or 12.19% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50 billion and $91.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:CELG) by 407,800 shares to 34,400 shares, valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (Call) (NASDAQ:COST) by 124,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,600 shares, and cut its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why I’m Still Bullish On Brown-Forman – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T Is Still A Buy At 52-Week Highs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “It’s Not Too Late To Buy Northrop Grumman – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Is Making Moderate Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Stocks I Like For The Next Decade – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 09, 2019.