Intelsat S.A. (I)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cable One Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) and Cable One Inc. (NYSE:CABO) have been rivals in the Diversified Communication Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelsat S.A. 20 1.30 N/A -4.80 0.00 Cable One Inc. 1,103 6.63 N/A 28.46 42.75

In table 1 we can see Intelsat S.A. and Cable One Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Intelsat S.A. and Cable One Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelsat S.A. 0.00% 16.4% -5.3% Cable One Inc. 0.00% 21.7% 6.9%

Risk & Volatility

Intelsat S.A.’s current beta is 1.41 and it happens to be 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Cable One Inc. has a 0.42 beta which is 58.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intelsat S.A. Its rival Cable One Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Cable One Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Intelsat S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Intelsat S.A. and Cable One Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelsat S.A. 0 1 2 2.67 Cable One Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Intelsat S.A. is $35.33, with potential upside of 70.84%. Meanwhile, Cable One Inc.’s consensus price target is $1305, while its potential upside is 0.57%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Intelsat S.A. is looking more favorable than Cable One Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.3% of Intelsat S.A. shares and 79% of Cable One Inc. shares. 45.13% are Intelsat S.A.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Cable One Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intelsat S.A. 5.16% 14.57% 8.69% -3.25% 10.12% 5.84% Cable One Inc. 0.63% 3.04% 16.36% 42.03% 68.63% 48.37%

For the past year Intelsat S.A. has weaker performance than Cable One Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Cable One Inc. beats Intelsat S.A.

Intelsat S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and ISPs; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S. government and other military organizations and their contractors. It provides various on-network services, including transponder services; managed services that combine satellite capacity, teleport facilities, satellite communications hardware, and other ground facilities to provide managed and monitored broadband, trunking, video, and private network services to customers; and channel services primarily used for point-to-point bilateral services to telecommunications providers. The company also offers off-network and other services comprising transponder, mobile satellite, and other services. In addition, it offers satellite-related consulting and technical services that include the lifecycle of satellite operations and related infrastructure, from satellite and launch vehicle procurement through telemetry and commanding services, and related equipment sale services to other satellite operators. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Intelsat S.A. is a subsidiary of Serafina S.A.

Cable One, Inc. owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers video services comprising basic video services that consist of local networks, local community programming, and other channels; and digital video services covering national and regional cable networks, premium channels, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls. It also provides data services, as well as operates home.cableone.net, an Internet portal, which provides multiple e-mail addresses. In addition, the company offers voice services, including unlimited local and long-distance calling, voicemail, call waiting, three-way calling, caller ID, anonymous call rejection, and other features; and international calling by the minute services. Further, it sells advertising time on programmersÂ’ channels; produces television commercials for programmersÂ’ channels; and sells advertising space on cable network Websites. The company serves residential and commercial subscribers in 19 Western, Midwestern, and Southern states of the United States of America. As of December 31, 2016, it provided service to 513,908 data customers; 320,246 video customers; and 115,811 voice customers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.