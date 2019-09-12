Intelsat S A (I) Valuation Rose While Apis Capital Advisors Lowered Position; Edgepoint Investment Group Has Trimmed Its Generac Hldgs (GNRC) Position by $75.67 Million as Stock Value Rose

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 65.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 92,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 48,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $934,000, down from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.41B market cap company. The stock increased 4.03% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 909,188 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 19.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 1.10 million shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 4.44 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $307.89M, down from 5.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $83.7. About 490,287 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C; 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 08/05/2018 – New CO-SENSE Carbon Monoxide Sensing and Shutdown Technology Improves Safety of Portable Generators; 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC)

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $10.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pricesmart Inc (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 427,907 shares to 3.90 million shares, valued at $199.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 1.84 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

Analysts await Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. GNRC’s profit will be $82.75M for 16.22 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Generac Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Generac Announces Acquisition of Neurio Technology Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on March 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Generac Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:GNRC) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC), The Stock That Zoomed 129% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Generac Acquires Pika Energy, Enters Energy Storage Market – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold GNRC shares while 90 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 56.69 million shares or 0.65% more from 56.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 51 are owned by Assetmark. Atwood Palmer has 1.9% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 202,270 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Hsbc Holding Public Ltd owns 21,991 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 14,600 shares. Renaissance Gp Limited Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Cap Intl Invsts holds 0.01% or 220,000 shares. Missouri-based Kennedy Capital Management Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Ancora Limited Com accumulated 3,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fifth Third National Bank holds 0% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) or 40 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Limited Liability owns 15,947 shares. Zacks Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 24,594 shares. Point72 Asset LP reported 0.04% stake. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Rech Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Carroll Financial Assoc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80M and $66.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intelligent Sys Corp New (NYSEMKT:INS) by 330,664 shares to 350,664 shares, valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.