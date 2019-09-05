Intelsat S A (I) Stock Value Rose While Tig Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $21.42 Million; As Chemocentryx (CCXI) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Sio Capital Management Raised Its Position

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chemocentryx Inc (CCXI) by 213.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 360,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.33% . The institutional investor held 530,175 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36M, up from 169,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chemocentryx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $393.77 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.76. About 96,784 shares traded. ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has declined 28.17% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CCXI News: 03/04/2018 – ChemoCentryx Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 09/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Expects to Utilize Between $65M-$75M Cash and Investments in FY18; 22/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Publishes Novel Findings of Role of CCR2 in Kidney Glomerulus, Supporting Advancement of CCR2 Inhibitor CCX140 in the Treatment of Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS); 09/03/2018 – CCXI PLANS TO START DEVT AVACOPAN IN HIDRADENITIS SUPPURATIVA; 09/05/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.19; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Exits Position in ChemoCentryx; 23/05/2018 – ChemoCentryx Announces Two Upcoming Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress; 09/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx 4Q Rev $56.3M; 09/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx 4Q Net $39.7M; 09/03/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.80

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 96.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 48,130 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $754,000, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $20.35. About 651,488 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75 million and $370.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (Put) (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 33,386 shares to 50,800 shares, valued at $8.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 571,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61 million shares, and cut its stake in Sanofi Sa (NYSE:SNY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold CCXI shares while 27 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 33.34 million shares or 22.88% more from 27.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Ltd owns 643 shares. Baker Bros LP stated it has 207,029 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Llc owns 288,597 shares. Carmignac Gestion owns 1.97 million shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). Vanguard Group Inc invested in 0% or 1.29 million shares. 1.38M were accumulated by Franklin Resources. Dorsey Wright & holds 0% or 585 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). Northern Trust Corporation reported 310,007 shares stake. Wasatch invested 0.37% in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). 10,000 are held by Fernwood Inv Limited Liability Corporation. Marshall Wace Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 132,410 shares. 13,053 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Voya Invest Management Ltd reported 10,588 shares.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 earnings per share, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.