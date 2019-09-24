Intelsat S A (I) Stock Rose While Nokota Management LP Lowered Its Stake by $2.18 Million; Cdw (CDW) Holder Horizon Investment Services Increased Position by $1.69 Million as Stock Value Rose

Nokota Management Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 10.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp sold 114,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 984,418 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.15M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $23.32. About 397,018 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 106.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 15,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 29,540 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28M, up from 14,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $117.57. About 607,293 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38M and $147.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,393 shares to 7,302 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,065 shares, and cut its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold CDW shares while 170 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 128.37 million shares or 0.15% less from 128.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Da Davidson &, Montana-based fund reported 3,465 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com reported 0.04% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Gmt invested 1.86% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Sterling Capital Mngmt Llc holds 14,990 shares. Quantum Mngmt stated it has 2,383 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.06% or 14.77M shares in its portfolio. Colorado-based Advsrs Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Pggm stated it has 220,300 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 4,044 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.62M shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 734,574 shares stake. 650,000 are held by Invsts. Oak Ridge Investments Lc holds 0.09% or 11,126 shares in its portfolio. New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Ruggie Cap Gp holds 69 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $2.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 3.69M shares to 4.19M shares, valued at $96.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

