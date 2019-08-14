Intelsat S A (I) Stock Rose While Fir Tree Has Boosted Its Position; As Tableau Software (DATA) Share Price Rose, Crosslink Capital Raised Stake

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Tableau Software (DATA) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 19,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 121,595 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.48 million, up from 102,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Tableau Software for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 18.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 233,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 1.52M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.86M, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.99% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.63. About 609,552 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $403.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 233,460 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $25.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in I3 Verticals Inc by 50,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 383,804 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) accumulated 318,389 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd owns 241,672 shares. Principal Fin Group Inc Inc invested in 0% or 10,306 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 2,433 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 331,444 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 729,876 shares. Castleark Mgmt Llc holds 0.07% or 15,255 shares. Barometer accumulated 0.06% or 4,100 shares. Dorsal Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 450,000 shares. Millennium reported 288,921 shares stake. First Tru LP has 316,978 shares. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.09% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 2.07 million are held by Baillie Gifford Company. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 14,140 shares.

