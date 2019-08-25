Intelsat S A (I) Stock Price Rose While Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Upped by $6.86 Million Its Position; Home Depot (HD) Holder Korea Investment Decreased Its Holding

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.86% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $18.4. About 1.20 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 5,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 843,398 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.84M, down from 849,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $217.47. About 5.77 million shares traded or 44.63% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields And Ltd Liability invested in 0.11% or 1,116 shares. Focused Invsts Limited Co holds 432,300 shares or 3.63% of its portfolio. Franklin Resource Inc holds 0.05% or 515,606 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn Communications stated it has 11,633 shares. Qci Asset Ny reported 81,059 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has 7,000 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Central Natl Bank And Trust Co, a Kentucky-based fund reported 7,185 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs holds 1.04% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 645,075 shares. 4,819 were reported by Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Papp L Roy & Assoc reported 11,224 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 1.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Insurance has invested 1.12% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Commercial Bank Of Hutchinson holds 0.19% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 1,636 shares. Miller Howard Invs Incorporated invested 1.33% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ipg Advsrs Llc owns 2,155 shares.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 42,363 shares to 957,888 shares, valued at $65.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tal Ed Group Ads Repstg (NYSE:XRS) by 155,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 495,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc.