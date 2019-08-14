Intelsat S A (I) Stock Price Rose While Highline Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $11.02 Million; Credit Suisse Ag Cut Bank Hawaii (BOH) Position as Stock Rose

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 13.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 23,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 157,236 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.40M, down from 181,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Bank Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $82.91. About 157,922 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has risen 5.66% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Hawaii Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOH); 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net Interest Incomes $120.3M; 17/05/2018 – CLEARWATER PAPER CORP – BOH A. DICKEY RETIRED FROM CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ) EFFECTIVE AS OF END OF HIS CURRENT TERM ON MAY 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Raises Dividend to 60c; 04/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 13/03/2018 – Dir Churchill Gifts 120 Of Bank of Hawaii Corp; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Noninterest Income $44M; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 08/03/2018 – High-Resolution LED Video Wall Featured in Bank of Hawaii’s Modernized Lobby; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII 1Q EPS $1.28, EST. $1.22

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 48.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 734,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 774,876 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.14 million, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.66. About 779,998 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT

Analysts await Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.39 EPS, up 2.21% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BOH’s profit will be $56.47M for 14.91 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Bank of Hawaii Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Tori Richard CEO named to new seat on Bank of Hawaii board – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” on January 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Bank of Hawaii Corp (BOH) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on April 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Bank of Hawaii Announces New Managing Committee Member Craig A. Norris – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Perspecta Inc. (PRSP) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $109.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lendingclub Corp (NYSE:LC) by 17.96 million shares to 18.01 million shares, valued at $55.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 19,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold BOH shares while 89 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 29.55 million shares or 5.10% less from 31.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co has 14,420 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsrs has 0% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 101 shares. Dean Cap Mngmt holds 13,720 shares or 1.82% of its portfolio. Bank owns 4,140 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa reported 0% stake. Whittier Trust holds 8,540 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 146,336 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability owns 10,468 shares. Hsbc Holdings Plc accumulated 5,574 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Gp Ltd Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,608 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). 8,245 were reported by Fdx. Invesco stated it has 500,861 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. North Star Investment Mgmt owns 0.05% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 5,250 shares. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.03% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH).

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd by 525,200 shares to 986,878 shares, valued at $36.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE) by 151,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 610,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO).

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BP PLC – This 6% Yielding Stock Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Intelsat Announces Successful Launch of Intelsat 39 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s (NYSE:PH) Earnings Grow Over The Next Few Years? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Stops the Gains in SHOP Stock? – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.