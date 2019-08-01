Intelsat S A (I) Stake Has Boosted by Kerrisdale Advisers Llc; Addenda Capital Lowered Its Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Position by $1.07 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 39,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 1.60M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.33M, down from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $24.59. About 731,685 shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (“SHELL”) ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on; 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 157.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 3.31 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.84M, up from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.72. About 216,735 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think DR Horton (NYSE:DHI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intelsat rising after Pai expects fall C-band action – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “I Am Unsure About Western Midstream Partners – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Borr Drilling Starts Trading On NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “C-Band monetization plans too complex – AT&T – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Forget IPOs: 2 â€œGround Floorâ€ Energy Stocks With Huge Upside – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 31, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “5 Top Passive-Income Stocks for Pensioners – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 11, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TFSA Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks on Sale Yielding up to 5.5% – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Contrarian Investors: Is It Time to Buy Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 3,242 shares to 55,278 shares, valued at $5.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 387,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 741,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).