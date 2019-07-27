Intelsat S A (I) Shareholder Tig Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake as Shares Declined; Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Cut Its Holding in Target (TGT) by $481,360 as Share Price Declined

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 6,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 390,728 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.36 million, down from 396,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $87.06. About 5.01M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/03/2018 – Baz Hiralal: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target $TGT And Kroger $KG Mull A Merger; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES OPERATING MARGINS DECLINING 60BPS-80BPS IN 1Q; 23/03/2018 – Target And Kroger In Merger Talks: Report — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Target Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Gross Margin 26.2%; 29/03/2018 – USDA: Target Corporation Recalls Frozen Ready-To-Eat and Non-Ready-To-Eat Meat And Poultry Products due to Possible Temperature; 27/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across New England; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 01/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Knoxville; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target Had About $11.6 Billion of Total Debt as of Feb. 3

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 96.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 48,130 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $754,000, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05B market cap company. The stock increased 4.02% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $21.71. About 1.65 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 75,780 shares to 118,009 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.86 million for 13.52 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.95 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.57 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.87 actual EPS reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.20% negative EPS growth.