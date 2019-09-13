Intelsat S A (I) Shareholder Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Stake as Market Value Rose; Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Decreased Vf (VFC) Holding by $12.27 Million as Shares Declined

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 141,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 4.04M shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $353.18 million, down from 4.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $90.35. About 1.79M shares traded or 6.48% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA FROM ICON HEALTH; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.48-Adj EPS $3.53; 28/03/2018 – VF NAMES STEVE MURRAY AS VP, STRATEGIC PROJECTS; 19/03/2018 – Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Holdings Has Become a Wholly Owned Subsidiary; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter EPS Cont Ops 65c, EPS 63c; 30/04/2018 – VF Corp Completes the Sale of Its Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 24/05/2018 – Monetate Names Dave Swarthout as Data Protection Officer

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 20.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 757,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.73 million, down from 957,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.22B market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $22.91. About 2.28M shares traded or 50.91% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $517.63M for 17.38 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spotify Technology S.A by 400,000 shares to 2.05 million shares, valued at $298.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $157,860 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold VFC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 388.37 million shares or 0.07% less from 388.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aspiriant Limited Company has 0.02% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Donaldson Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 3,616 shares stake. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Company reported 483,705 shares stake. 8,865 were reported by Anderson Hoagland And. Oakworth Capital holds 3,414 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Fulton Retail Bank Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,072 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability reported 2,593 shares. 9,131 were reported by Cypress Grp Inc. Sandy Spring Financial Bank owns 2,873 shares. Webster Comml Bank N A stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 45 shares stake. Bryn Mawr Trust holds 98,609 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Inc Pa has invested 0.01% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 464,522 shares stake. Fmr Ltd Llc owns 7.11M shares.

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp, which manages about $5.19 billion and $455.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 500,000 shares to 934,000 shares, valued at $21.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 earnings per share, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.