Intelsat S A (I) Shareholder Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Increased Holding by $6.86 Million as Stock Price Rose; Carnival (CCL) Stake Has Upped by Private Asset Management Inc

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.07B market cap company. The stock increased 5.53% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $22.12. About 1.32 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 69.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 7,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 18,866 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $957,000, up from 11,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $49.71. About 5.95 million shares traded or 38.11% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q EPS 54c; 13/03/2018 – Cunard and Ancestry.com Collaborate to Offer Special Event Crossing: “A Journey of Genealogy”; 08/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival PLC – Voting Rights and Capital; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY NET HK$394.7M; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Adj EPS 56c-Adj EPS 60c; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 18/04/2018 – Holland America Line Celebrates 145th Anniversary April 18; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up 3.9%; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces 2019-2020 Caribbean Season

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,646 shares to 85,764 shares, valued at $16.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 17,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 435,671 shares, and cut its stake in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hennessy Advsr owns 89,700 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.08% or 186,976 shares. Stellar Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 33,220 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 60,797 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr invested in 290,241 shares. Hl Financial Services Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Pennsylvania has 0.02% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 1,465 were reported by Cwm Ltd Liability. Srb holds 12,477 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cooke Bieler LP accumulated 1.81M shares. Capstone Advsrs Limited owns 13,200 shares. 22,015 were accumulated by Hap Trading Limited Liability Corp. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora stated it has 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Lord Abbett And Communication Lc has 1.11 million shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought 20,000 shares worth $930,000.