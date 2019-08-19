Intelsat S A (I) Shareholder Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Increased Its Stake by $6.86 Million; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Cwm Has Cut Its Stake by $546,526

Cwm Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc sold 11,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 470,042 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.03M, down from 481,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $54.77. About 6.49M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video); 13/03/2018 – Now That’s Some Kind of Power: POWERADE lgnites New Brand Platform During March Madness®; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Announces Completion of Notes Offering and Closing of Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 24/05/2018 – Swire Coca-Cola Creates Chief Operating Officer Role and Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Sales Organization; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COCA-COLA’S AA3/P-1 RATINGS; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.8. About 668,716 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.45 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90B and $4.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 11,816 shares to 12,085 shares, valued at $844,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 54,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lakeview Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 1.06% or 36,936 shares in its portfolio. Financial Advisory Ser reported 0.17% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Lathrop Invest Corp holds 0.22% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 15,862 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited owns 0.02% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 8,932 shares. The Virginia-based Edgar Lomax Communications Va has invested 3.09% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Raymond James Advsr reported 0.2% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Tradewinds Capital Ltd Com owns 1,705 shares. Verus Fincl Ptnrs reported 0.1% stake. Fernwood Invest Mgmt Limited Com has 0.11% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Bell Savings Bank holds 43,135 shares. Parthenon Ltd reported 84,422 shares. Yacktman Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 13.16 million shares. Bonness Enter Inc invested 1.02% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Arrowmark Colorado Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 6,286 shares. Crawford Counsel holds 1.49M shares.