Intelsat S A (I) Shareholder Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Boosted Position by $6.86 Million as Market Value Declined; Block H & R (HRB) Holder Loudon Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $476,675

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 48.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 20,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,055 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $528,000, down from 42,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.35. About 145,767 shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has declined 1.08% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 26/04/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 18/04/2018 – Filing an extension? Don’t forget IRS tax payment; 15/03/2018 – H&R Block DIY clients asking about tax refunds, extenders, child tax credit; 14/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT-BALANCE OF PROCEEDS FROM SALE EXPECTED TO FUND LANTOWER RESIDENTIAL ACQUISITIONS, TO REPURCHASE UNITS UNDER H&R REIT’S NCIB; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.40 PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – AMENDED REORGANIZATION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMPLEMENTED BY AUG 2018; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CDR HRB Holdings To ‘CCC’; Otlk Negative; 06/03/2018 – H&R BLOCK REITERATES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block Total U.S. Return Volume Increased 3.4% Through Feb 28

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.08% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $21.44. About 345,693 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,145 shares to 40,549 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 12,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,814 shares, and has risen its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII).

Analysts await H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $-0.75 EPS, down 4.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.72 per share. After $4.32 actual EPS reported by H&R Block, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -117.36% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold HRB shares while 104 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 192.97 million shares or 3.31% more from 186.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 38,809 are owned by Utah Retirement. Moreover, Brinker Capital Inc has 0.07% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 74,592 shares. Laffer Invests stated it has 0% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Natixis has 623,898 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Rampart Investment Ltd holds 0.7% or 255,408 shares. Parkside Natl Bank & Tru stated it has 200 shares. 43,644 were reported by Amalgamated Bancshares. Wellington Group Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 188,176 shares. American Intl Grp invested 0.06% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). First Eagle Invest Management holds 0.5% or 7.71M shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt reported 5.00 million shares. Prudential Fin Inc holds 199,425 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 18,861 shares. Foster Motley holds 0.13% or 37,488 shares. Korea Investment holds 486,100 shares.