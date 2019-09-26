Intelsat S A (I) Shareholder Silver Lake Group Has Lowered Its Holding; Archon Capital Management Lowered Its Agilysys (AGYS) Stake by $4.42 Million; Stock Price Rose

Silver Lake Group Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Lake Group Llc sold 484,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 11.90M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $231.38 million, down from 12.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Lake Group Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $24.17. About 1.28M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 24.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 210,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 634,080 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.61M, down from 844,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $611.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $25.83. About 92,360 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations

Since March 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 21 sales for $9.06 million activity. Shares for $51,180 were bought by Kingsley Jebaseelan on Monday, September 9. 11,000 shares valued at $270,490 were bought by SRINIVASAN RAMESH on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.07, from 1.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold AGYS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 34.19 million shares or 107.64% more from 16.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Trust holds 0% or 226,280 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has 634 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Llc holds 0% or 20,172 shares in its portfolio. Amer Intll Gp reported 0% stake. Rhumbline Advisers owns 50,931 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 5,882 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 1,825 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 160,330 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 318 shares. Albert D Mason accumulated 0.42% or 25,780 shares. Comerica Bancorp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 58,691 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). The New York-based Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $545.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 445,700 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $193.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apyx Med Corp by 1.27M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Biolase Inc.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% EPS growth.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 EPS, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual EPS reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

