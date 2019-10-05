Intelsat S A (I) Shareholder Nokota Management LP Lowered Holding by $2.18 Million; Autodesk (ADSK) Holding Increased by Hmi Capital Llc

Hmi Capital Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc bought 34,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 598,571 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $97.51 million, up from 564,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $146.89. About 1.06M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 ADJ SHR UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.77 TO $0.95; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Autodesk: Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 24/04/2018 – Autodesk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Nokota Management Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 10.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp sold 114,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 984,418 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.15 million, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $23.77. About 591,520 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $2.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 75,688 shares to 1.71 million shares, valued at $61.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 EPS, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual EPS reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.