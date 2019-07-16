Intelsat S A (I) Shareholder Nokota Management LP Increased Stake by $11.13 Million as Stock Value Declined; Oracle (ORCL) Stock Value Rose While Ensemble Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 207.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 742,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.10M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.21M, up from 357,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.49% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $20.6. About 965,017 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 13,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 737,328 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.60 million, down from 750,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $58.76. About 5.20 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 07/03/2018 – Gates has been the richest person in the world for 18 of the past 24 years. The Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, took the third spot on the list with a net worth of $84 billion; 15/05/2018 – The Australian investigations stem from allegations made by Oracle in a report provided as part of an Australian review into the impact that Google, owned by Alphabet, and Facebook have on the advertising market; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q New Software Licenses $1.39B; 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technologi; 10/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected by Oracle as Part of Service Cloud Showcase at ModernCX; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO ACCELERATE TECH ECOSYSTEM GROWTH; 10/04/2018 – Spinnaker Support Expands Its Global Sales Partner Network; 22/03/2018 – More Than 60% of Drug Safety Experts Plan To Use Al to Improve the Speed and Security of Adverse Event Case Processing

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 3.02M shares to 4.05M shares, valued at $35.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 1.09 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Jd Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:JD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.36B for 20.69 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.