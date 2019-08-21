Intelsat S A (I) Shareholder Highline Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $11.02 Million; Aperio Group Decreased Stake in Pearson Plc (PSO) by $379,660

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 48.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 734,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 774,876 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.14 million, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.86. About 775,544 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B

Aperio Group Llc decreased its stake in Pearson Plc (PSO) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc sold 37,966 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 596,554 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55M, down from 634,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Pearson Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.89. About 133,368 shares traded. Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) has declined 12.89% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PSO News: 25/05/2018 – PEARSON EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR 80 STRAND, ONE SOUTHWARK BRIDGE; 22/05/2018 – LBC Breaking: Business owner Richard Pearson, 44, has been found guilty at Stafford Crown Court of the manslaughter of; 25/05/2018 – Pearson: Property Review Not Linked to Further Headcount Cuts; 10/05/2018 – AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS CEO MARK PEARSON SAYS U.S. DEMOGRAPHICS ARE HUGE OPPORTUNITY FOR US – CNBC; 25/05/2018 – PEARSON PLC PSON.L – PROPERTY REVIEW IS PART OF THAT ONGOING PROCESS AND IS NOT LINKED TO ANY FURTHER HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS; 21/05/2018 – M&T Bank Corp Elects Kevin J. Pearson to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Pearson Backs 2018 View; 06/04/2018 – Vuzix Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Ricardo Antonio Pearson; 25/05/2018 – PEARSON PLC PSON.L – COMMITTED TO HAVING A LONDON HQ WHICH PROVIDES A GREAT WORKSPACE FOR EMPLOYEES; 26/03/2018 – ZTEM Airborne Survey (Geotech) To Be Flown Over Teuton’s Del Norte, Tennyson and Pearson-Mach Properties

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04B and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd by 525,200 shares to 986,878 shares, valued at $36.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 316,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 978,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).