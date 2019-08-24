Intelsat S A (I) Shareholder Fir Tree Raised Its Stake by $3.50 Million; Alpine Woods Capital Investors Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Has Decreased as Stock Value Rose

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 28.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 8,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 22,741 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, down from 31,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.10 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 18.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 233,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 1.52 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.86 million, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.86% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $18.4. About 1.15 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Violich Incorporated holds 0.24% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 8,925 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp LP holds 0.88% or 261,417 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory holds 725,224 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability holds 14,337 shares. 14,923 were reported by Burke And Herbert Bankshares And Company. Taurus Asset Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 68,763 shares. National Bank Of The West holds 0.33% or 26,840 shares. Wharton Business Grp Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 5,050 shares. The California-based Capital has invested 0.17% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mirae Asset Global reported 0.45% stake. First Corp In owns 1.24% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 15,920 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp stated it has 2.08 million shares. Accuvest Glob invested 0.26% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Texas Capital Bankshares Tx owns 3,073 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 4,207 shares.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $459.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,991 shares to 13,535 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

